Wrestling: Huskers Have Two Champs in Iowa

Over the weekend, many of the Husker backups and redshirts took part in the Grand View Open in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.

A pair of Huskers earned individual titles in the open division, while 14 total Huskers competed.

In the Freshman/Sophomore Division, Nebraska had six participants. Freshman Elise Brown Ton finished third at 174 pounds with a 5-1 record, while Blake Cushing went 5-2 at 141 pounds to finish fourth. At 157, Nic Stoltenberg went 5-2 to finish fifth, while Quinton Chavez (125) and Zak Taylor (197) each went 1-2. Josh Licking went 0-2 at 157.

In the Open Division, Nebraska had more success and got a look at some guys who will be counted on as starters in the near future.

At 133 pounds, Nebraska’s incoming transfer Boo Dryden from Minnesota took on true freshman Husker Dominick Serrano, the former undefeated Colorado recruit. Dryden prevailed in the final at 133 in an 8-6 decision after winning his first four matches by bonus points (3 tech falls, 1 pin). Dryden finished 5-0 on the day, while Serrano went 4-1 to finish second with two wins by pinfall and the loss to Dryden.

At 184 pounds, Nebraska’s Nathan Haas made a statement with some dominant wins. After pinning his first opponent, Haas outscored his opponents 27-6 on the way to a title and 4-0 day.

Also of note was true freshman Jagger Condomitti, who wrestled in the open division at 165 pounds. The freshman went 4-2 to finish in fourth place.

Also competing for Nebraska in the Open Division were Kevon Davenport at 149 (2-2), Anthony Gaona at 197 (1-2), Landon Brown (0-2) and Austin Emerson (0-2) at 285 pounds.