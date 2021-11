Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball releases 2022 schedule

Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball fans can start getting excited for the 2022 season today as the full schedule was released earlier today. It starts in just three months with back-to-back weekends in the Lone Star State and extends into late May with the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha.

The 55-game slate includes 33 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park for the Huskers, who are the defending Big Ten regular-season champion. It also includes neutral field matchups at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers after opening just last season.

The schedule includes three 2021 NCAA Tournament participants in Big 12 regular-season and tournament champion TCU, Summit League Tournament champion North Dakota State, and at-large selection Michigan. The conference portion has the Huskers facing six of last year’s top eight Big Ten teams.

You can find the full schedule below.

2022 Nebraska Baseball Schedule Date Day Time Opponent Location Date Day Time Opponent Location 18-Feb Friday 6:30 PM Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas 19-Feb Saturday 2 p.m. Sam Houston (7 inn.) Huntsville, Texas 19-Feb Saturday 4:30 p.m. Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas 20-Feb Sunday 1 p.m. Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas 25-Feb Friday TBA TCU Arlington, Texas 26-Feb Saturday TBA TCU Arlington, Texas 27-Feb Sunday TBA TCU Arlington, Texas 4-Mar Friday 1:35 p.m. San Diego State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 5-Mar Saturday 2:05 p.m. San Diego State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 6-Mar Sunday 12:05 p.m. San Diego State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 8-Mar Tuesday 6 p.m. Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. 11-Mar Friday 1:35 p.m. Long Beach State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 12-Mar Saturday 2:05 p.m. Long Beach State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 13-Mar Sunday 11:05 a.m. Long Beach State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 15-Mar Tuesday 6:35 p.m. New Mexico State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 16-Mar Wednesday 1:35 p.m. New Mexico State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 18-Mar Friday 6:35 p.m. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 19-Mar Saturday 2:05 p.m. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 20-Mar Sunday 12:05 p.m. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 23-Mar Wednesday 6:35 p.m. South Dakota State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 25-Mar Friday 6:35 p.m. Michigan Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 26-Mar Saturday 2:05 p.m. Michigan Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 27-Mar Sunday 12:05 p.m. Michigan Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 29-Mar Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Creighton Omaha, Neb. 1-Apr Friday 5:05 p.m. Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 2-Apr Saturday 2:05 p.m. Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 3-Apr Sunday 12:05 p.m. Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 6-Apr Wednesday 6 p.m. Omaha Omaha, Neb. 8-Apr Friday 6:35 p.m. Rutgers Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 9-Apr Saturday 2:05 p.m. Rutgers Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 10-Apr Sunday 12:05 p.m. Rutgers Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 12-Apr Tuesday 6:35 p.m. Creighton Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 14-Apr Thursday 6:35 p.m. BYU Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 15-Apr Friday 2 p.m. BYU Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 15-Apr Friday 5:30 p.m. BYU Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 16-Apr Saturday 12:05 p.m. BYU Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 20-Apr Wednesday 6:35 p.m. North Dakota State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 22-Apr Friday TBA Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 23-Apr Saturday TBA Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 24-Apr Sunday TBA Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 26-Apr Tuesday 6:35 p.m. Kansas State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 27-Apr Wednesday 6:35 p.m. Omaha Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 29-Apr Friday 6:35 p.m. Iowa Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 30-Apr Saturday 2:05 p.m. Iowa Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 1-May Sunday 12:05 p.m. Iowa Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 6-May Friday 6 p.m. Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 7-May Saturday 2 p.m. Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 8-May Sunday 1 p.m. Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 13-May Friday 6 p.m. Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Ill. 14-May Saturday 3 p.m. Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Ill. 15-May Sunday 1 p.m. Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Ill. 17-May Tuesday 6:35 p.m. Oral Roberts Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 19-May Thursday 6:35 p.m. Michigan State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 20-May Friday 6:35 p.m. Michigan State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 21-May Saturday 12:05 p.m. Michigan State Lincoln, Neb.�Hawks Field at Haymarket Park 25-May Wednesday TBA Big Ten Tournament Omaha, Neb.

What series are you most excited for?