Scott Frost Day News: Fun Week Ahead For Husker Sports

I am excited for this week’s Husker sports.

Tonight the men’s basketball team will face off against Creighton. Creighton has won the match up the past two games, but Draft Kings has Nebraska as a 2.5 point favorite. I am new to the basketball watching world, but I feel that this Husker team has great potential and I am excited to see what could happen.

The women’s basketball team faces Creighton on Wednesday. I hope they continue to beat up on all of the teams that they play. All three of their wins have been by more than 50 points.

Friday night the Husker Volleyball team will have their second match with #15 Penn State this season. Nebraska won the first meeting 3-1. Nebraska and Penn State always have good games and I am sure this one will be no different.

Then there is the football game against Wisconsin on Saturday. While there have been many disappointments this season and the last week has been kind of wild in the world of Husker football, I am hoping to see some good things from this team.

Nebraska

Huskers Sign 2021 PWBA National Champion Jillian Martin - University of Nebraska

Lincoln - The reigning national champion Nebraska bowling team announced the signing of 2021 PWBA National Champion Jillian Martin (Stow, Ohio) to a National Letter-of-Intent

Rodriguez Tabbed Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week - University of Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez has been honored as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Foes in front of Huskers should offer up plenty for motivation after emotional bye week

Break's over. What, oh what, might the next shift bring?

As the newsy and emotional bye week ends and it feels like the...

Morrison leaving the Husker football program

Sevion Morrison is not expected back in the program, Scott Frost confirmed at his weekly Monday press conference. The running back...

Huskers Hold Steady in AVCA Poll, Control Destiny in Big Ten title Race - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

After a 2-0 week, Nebraska finds itself at No. 11 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll and in a tie with Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings.

Huskers and Bluejays Set to Renew Rivalry in Front of Fans - Nebraska Basketball - Hail Varsity

Tuesday's Gavitt Games matchup between Nebraska and Creighton will serve as a valuable learning experience for two teams that look dramatically different from a year ago.

A pro volleyball league headlined by Jordan Larson will host draft of college players next month | Volleyball | journalstar.com

Athletes Unlimited announced it will return for a second season in 2022. This time, it will fill 15 slots in its league through the college ranks.

Elsewhere

College football overreactions: Big Ten East winner will make playoff

There were eventful moments in Week 10of the college football season. But it's important to temper responses. Here are overreactions from the day.

U.S. Speedskating keeps rolling, thanks to a Florida hotbed

Hopes are rising for the U.S. to win its first individual Olympic speed skating medal since 2010 after the first two days of the World Cup season.

Dan Mullen gives reason for dancing after Gators beat Samford - Sports Illustrated

The Gators took some criticism for celebrating in the locker room after beating an FCS program 70–52.

Miami coach Manny Diaz's future in doubt as Hurricanes part with AD Blake James after eight years - CBSSports.com

Miami sits at 5-5 after a Week 11 loss to Florida State, putting added pressure on the program and its coach

Then There’s This

[I hijacked Bri’s Flakes for my own purposes! Wooooo! ]