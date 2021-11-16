Hey Rube...

Bend pages at the corner

Folding into the stories

We tell about ourselves

About each other

About days dissolved

and seasons yet to come

Circulate riches to every spirit and spine

Stack rhyme schemes and prophecy

Humanity and hypotheses

Guard our stories, stretching from soil to sky

Common and crown, ground level to grand heights

And all of our mass in the middle

Mass, in the middle

The accumulated weight of all our question marks

Our catalog of anxious cells and eager breaths

Warm the hallways, the portals and platforms

Ignite hope along dim landscapes

Archive the shine of our collective living.

Our electric resistance to darkness

The Library - Dasha Kelly Hamilton

