Hey Rube...

Bend pages at the corner
Folding into the stories
We tell about ourselves
About each other
About days dissolved
and seasons yet to come
Circulate riches to every spirit and spine
Stack rhyme schemes and prophecy
Humanity and hypotheses
Guard our stories, stretching from soil to sky
Common and crown, ground level to grand heights
And all of our mass in the middle
Mass, in the middle
The accumulated weight of all our question marks
Our catalog of anxious cells and eager breaths
Warm the hallways, the portals and platforms
Ignite hope along dim landscapes
Archive the shine of our collective living.
Our electric resistance to darkness
The Library - Dasha Kelly Hamilton
