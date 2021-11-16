 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hey Rube...

By Patrick L Gerhart
An Old Fashioned Bookshop In Edinburgh photo by Sam Mellish / In Pictures via Getty Images Images

Bend pages at the corner
Folding into the stories
We tell about ourselves
About each other
About days dissolved
and seasons yet to come

Circulate riches to every spirit and spine
Stack rhyme schemes and prophecy
Humanity and hypotheses
Guard our stories, stretching from soil to sky
Common and crown, ground level to grand heights
And all of our mass in the middle
Mass, in the middle
The accumulated weight of all our question marks
Our catalog of anxious cells and eager breaths

Warm the hallways, the portals and platforms
Ignite hope along dim landscapes
Archive the shine of our collective living.
Our electric resistance to darkness

The Library - Dasha Kelly Hamilton

