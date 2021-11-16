 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 11 Cobs: Blown Leads, Burnt Pants and a Duck

horns down

By Nathaniel Perlow
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of the week again. Time to get super stoked for this week’s cob nominations.

Texas

Magical things happened in Austin on Saturday. Kansas snapped their 56-game conference road losing streak against Texas.

Auburn

Who decided that this was a good play call? Between that and blowing a 25 point lead to Mississippi State gets you a cob nomination.

Florida first half

Giving up 42 points in the first half to Samford is not a good look.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

I’m not sure how you let this happen while you’re on the sidelines.

North Carolina defensive back Cameron Roseman-Sinclair

Sometimes football players do incredibly stupid things. Why?

We have a fun selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 11?

view results
  • 76%
    Texas
    (59 votes)
  • 1%
    Auburn
    (1 vote)
  • 6%
    Florida first half
    (5 votes)
  • 3%
    Jim Harbaugh
    (3 votes)
  • 11%
    Cameron Roseman-Sinclair
    (9 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

What a finish!

Another crazy finish!

Ice in his veins.

Nomination for the Piesman Trophy

Sometimes you get lucky.

Well that’s one way to have fun when your team is getting smoked.

Fog

Another week. Another ref getting clobbered.

Why are they running a fake field goal against UConn?

OMG IT HAPPENED!

Quick Note: Go vote in last week’s cobs if you haven’t already. It’s currently a tie and definitely the tightest voting we’ve had on here for a while.

