Week 11 Cobs: Blown Leads, Burnt Pants and a Duck

There's a caption for this but this is a family account pic.twitter.com/YB6qt58qxQ— Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 13, 2021
I am uneasy pic.twitter.com/Ja6VHTBUEO— Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 14, 2021
Texas
Magical things happened in Austin on Saturday. Kansas snapped their 56-game conference road losing streak against Texas.
AS CALLED ON KANSAS JAYHAWKS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/np3vb9EGih— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2021
LMAO pic.twitter.com/kmsohVVNuw— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 14, 2021
KU fullback/tight end walk-on Jared Casey from Plainville, Kansas — who caught the game-winning 2-point conversion — had never played a snap of offense for the Jayhawks until tonight. He filled in because of injury. "It just popped into my hands," he said. "A surreal moment." pic.twitter.com/mJiAXA5wlS— Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 14, 2021
Raw video from my parents reaction on their son’s catch @JaredCasey7 @JayhawkSlant @mctait @jessenewell @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/58mxu1UtnD— Justin Casey (@jlcasey10) November 14, 2021
November 14, 2021
Auburn
Who decided that this was a good play call? Between that and blowing a 25 point lead to Mississippi State gets you a cob nomination.
November 13, 2021
Florida first half
Giving up 42 points in the first half to Samford is not a good look.
Dan Mullen's recap of the first half: pic.twitter.com/VzgJX9ky4a— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 13, 2021
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
I’m not sure how you let this happen while you’re on the sidelines.
Jim Harbaugh's pants got burned by the space heater on the sidelines in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/RPF60G3UwZ— Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 15, 2021
North Carolina defensive back Cameron Roseman-Sinclair
Sometimes football players do incredibly stupid things. Why?
November 12, 2021
We have a fun selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
BONUS
What a finish!
RED STATE #WeAreSouthDakota x #WEBEATSTATE pic.twitter.com/fqhB1PNUKl— No. 17 South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) November 13, 2021
Another crazy finish!
AS CALLED ON TEXAS TECH RADIO: pic.twitter.com/y053W0kawZ— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2021
Ice in his veins.
As called on NIU Huskies radio: pic.twitter.com/Yub6DMMUFu— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 11, 2021
Nomination for the Piesman Trophy
The big guy gets a TD for @RFootball! pic.twitter.com/63Z4Dcv0fa— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 13, 2021
Sometimes you get lucky.
Just how Miami drew it up. pic.twitter.com/oLn3dzTuT8— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 13, 2021
Well that’s one way to have fun when your team is getting smoked.
November 13, 2021
Fog
November 14, 2021
Another week. Another ref getting clobbered.
November 13, 2021
Why are they running a fake field goal against UConn?
November 13, 2021
OMG IT HAPPENED!
November 15, 2021
