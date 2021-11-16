Week 11 Cobs: Blown Leads, Burnt Pants and a Duck

It’s that time of the week again. Time to get super stoked for this week’s cob nominations.

There's a caption for this but this is a family account pic.twitter.com/YB6qt58qxQ — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 13, 2021

Texas

Magical things happened in Austin on Saturday. Kansas snapped their 56-game conference road losing streak against Texas.

AS CALLED ON KANSAS JAYHAWKS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/np3vb9EGih — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2021

KU fullback/tight end walk-on Jared Casey from Plainville, Kansas — who caught the game-winning 2-point conversion — had never played a snap of offense for the Jayhawks until tonight. He filled in because of injury. "It just popped into my hands," he said. "A surreal moment." pic.twitter.com/mJiAXA5wlS — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 14, 2021

Auburn

Who decided that this was a good play call? Between that and blowing a 25 point lead to Mississippi State gets you a cob nomination.

Florida first half

Giving up 42 points in the first half to Samford is not a good look.

Dan Mullen's recap of the first half: pic.twitter.com/VzgJX9ky4a — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 13, 2021

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

I’m not sure how you let this happen while you’re on the sidelines.

Jim Harbaugh's pants got burned by the space heater on the sidelines in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/RPF60G3UwZ — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 15, 2021

North Carolina defensive back Cameron Roseman-Sinclair

Sometimes football players do incredibly stupid things. Why?

We have a fun selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

What a finish!

Another crazy finish!

AS CALLED ON TEXAS TECH RADIO: pic.twitter.com/y053W0kawZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2021

Ice in his veins.

As called on NIU Huskies radio: pic.twitter.com/Yub6DMMUFu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 11, 2021

Nomination for the Piesman Trophy

The big guy gets a TD for @RFootball! pic.twitter.com/63Z4Dcv0fa — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) November 13, 2021

Sometimes you get lucky.

Just how Miami drew it up. pic.twitter.com/oLn3dzTuT8 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 13, 2021

Well that’s one way to have fun when your team is getting smoked.

Fog

Another week. Another ref getting clobbered.

Why are they running a fake field goal against UConn?

OMG IT HAPPENED!

Quick Note: Go vote in last week’s cobs if you haven’t already. It’s currently a tie and definitely the tightest voting we’ve had on here for a while.