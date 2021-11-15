Nebrasketball: Bryce McGowens earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors

The Nebraska Cornhuskers freshman Bryce McGowens picked up his first Big Ten honors in his first week in uniform. The five-star recruit earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors announced earlier this afternoon following his performance in the Huskers first two games of the season.

McGowens had quite the performance in his first week as a Big Ten men’s basketball player in Lincoln. He led the league in scoring, averaging 27.0 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent. McGowens also grabbed 5.5 boards per game.

McGowens set a school record in the game against Western Illinois, scoring 25 points. That set the new record for a freshman in his debut game for Nebraska. McGowens also became the second freshman at UNL ever to score at least 25 points in multiple games, the only other being Dave Hoppen during the 1982-83 season.

McGowens fell just one point shy of setting another UNL record when he scored just 29 points against Sam Houston. His 9-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-7 from three-point range, fell just short of the freshman single-game scoring record.

McGowens is the first Husker to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors since Glynn Watson Jr. did so on Feb. 15, 2016.

Nebraska returns to the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. (7 EST) to take on Creighton in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.