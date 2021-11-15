Huskers in the NFL Week 10

This weekend was a little light on total Huskers playing as both Houston Texan Huskers were on bye while Randy Gregory was added to injured reserve. But that didn’t mean we were left with nothing. We got both Tampa Huskers making a big impact, Farniok getting his first snaps at guard and Jack Stoll taking an increased role. Here is a look at how each former Husker performed in their Week 10 NFL Games.

Husker of the Week

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Buccaneers had a horrible outing, that came can’t be said for David who finished the game with 14 tackles and a big fourth quarter forced fumble. That forced fumble then resulted in a Bucs touchdown pass and closed the Washington lead to 3 points. Sure David may have given up some catches, but was flying all over the field and making plays when the Bucs needed them the most.

Good Game

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes the Buccaneers lost and the defense gave up 29 points, but that wasn’t any fault to Suh. Suh continued to be a dominant run defender as Washington rushed for 94 yards on only 2.8 yards per carry. In addition to clogging up running lanes Suh had his third sack of the season and added another tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

With Dallas Goedert out this week, that meant that Stoll was the Eagles starting tight end. Stoll seized the opportunity and not only continued to block at a high level but he was also targeted three times, catching two of the balls. Sure he only finished with six total yards, but one of the catches he was short of the endzone. Not too bad for an undrafted free agent rookie.

Solid Game

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

Normally Koch only has to punt a couple of times per game, but with the Ravens offense struggling we saw a total of 8 Sam Koch punts against the Dolphins. Koch was alright putting 50% of his kicks inside the 20 yard line with one going inside the five. However Koch only averaged 40.1 yards per punt which is well under the league average of 50.

Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers

This mid-season move to the Panthers has really paid off for Abdullah as Ameer seems to have regained the explosiveness we were used to seeing at Nebraska. Ameer had 14 total touches in the game for 51 yards along with a 26 yard kickoff return. Ameer has settled himself in as the backup to McCafferey and given this offense another weapon out of the backfield.

Limited Snaps

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes was only active on special teams where he got work in their field goal and PAT units.

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns

When you lose 45-7 that likely means that you’re not going to see much from the fullback. And that was the case for Janovich who had eight total snaps in their loss to the Patriots. A kinda fun moment during the game was when the Browns lined up with Janovich and fellow fullback Johnny Stanton (also a former Husker quarterback) in the backfield at the same time. Too bad the play didn’t work out.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

With the Cowboys blowing out the Falcons, that meant plenty of garbage time for backups like Luke Gifford who normally play only on special teams, to get live snaps on defense. Gifford did get 9 total defense snaps but didn’t register a tackle or any other statistic. Gifford’s sole tackle came on punt coverage.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

In the Cowboys big win over the Falcons we finally got to see Farniok’s first action snaps as an offensive lineman. Playing one series that lasted five plays, Farniok was in there at guard. With Farniok being inactive or only playing on field goal and PAT units, this was likely a dream come true.

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Activated off the practice squad this week, Jones was used on special teams and saw only one defensive snap. Jones did finish the game with one assisted tackle on a 4th quarter kickoff.

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

After receiving offensive snaps last week, Carter was back to only playing on special teams for the Dolphins Thursday night win over the Ravens. Not only did Carter not get any offensive snaps he wasn’t able to get a tackle on special teams.

Inactive or Did Not Play

Devine Ozigbo, Jacksonville Jaguars

BYE Week

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Injured Reserve

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Gregory was added to injured reserve this week due to a calf injury suffered in practice. The injury is expected to keep Gregory out a couple of weeks.

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Josh Kalu, New York Giants

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Practice Squad

Khalil Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson, New York Jets

Dedrick Mills, Detroit Lions

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Denver Broncos

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers