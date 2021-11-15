Scott Frost Day News: Marathon Duck, Whale Poop and a Miserable Weekend in College Football

Puppies are horrid, awful little creatures.

Guess how training for the new ranch puppy is going?

It takes patience and consistency to teach these hyper little hellhounds proper comportment in our world. They don’t understand why they shouldn’t be allowed to jump all over a human - after all it has been at least 5 minutes since puppy got any attention.

The word “no” also seems difficult to comprehend. Of course, I remember that part from when my human children were toddlers, so that one isn’t surprising.

Normally, we only have one dog around here at a time. When the old ranch dog passes on, we begin the search for a replacement. Our current dog is 10 years old, which is pretty old for an outdoor dog. I originally thought it would be good to get the puppy while the youngest ranchhand was still here in the nest. He’s an animal lover and would surely help corral the little rascal and play with it as needed.

It is the poor old dog that has taken the brunt of puppy antics. It took about a month before dog would let puppy even touch her, but after that it was no holds barred. Pup comes flying in from any direction and pounces to start a wrestling match approximately every 90 seconds. At first, I thought puppy would be the death of the older dog.

Now, I suspect puppy might have added years to old dog’s life.

Next step - sit and stay. I’ll report back in about six months on that one.

Frosted Flakes

One Group Of Student-Athletes Is Conspicuously Absent From NIL Deals | FiveThirtyEight

More than 12 percent of NCAA athletes are from out of the U.S., but visas can prevent them from earning extra money.

3 snow leopards with COVID-19 die at Lincoln Children’s Zoo - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska of complications from COVID-19.

Cook says team not in sync right now as Huskers overcome sluggish play to win at Indiana | Sports | yorknewstimes.com

The Nebraska-Indiana series remained one-sided Sunday as the Huskers left the Hoosiers’ home gym with their 21st victory in 22 all-time meetings.

Husker volleyball notes: The middle blocker position could look different next year; Kubik sisters ‘so excited’ to team up | Volleyball | journalstar.com

Depending on how offseason decisions shake out, Bekka Allick is one candidate to step in and immediately vie for playing time in the middle.

Freyhof Earns Automatic Bid to NCAA Cross Country Championships - University of Nebraska

Erika Freyhof qualified to compete at the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive season with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday morning

Husker Bowling Claims Third Straight Title - University of Nebraska

Kenosha, Wis. - The Huskers won the SFA Ladyjack Motiv Classic title making it their third consecutive title. Nebraska went 10-2 with a total pinfall of 12,608.

Husker Rifle Suffers First Loss - University of Nebraska

Fort Worth, Texas- The Husker Rifle team fell to 5-1 with a loss to No 4 TCU on Sunday. TCU scored a 4,702 while the Huskers shot a 4,677. UTEP also competed and

Sportin’ News Outside the 402/308

105-Year-Old Julia Hawkins Just Set a Track-and-Field Record | Mental Floss

Julia Hawkins doesn't think about getting older, only getting better. She's among the oldest competitors on the senior track-and-field circuit and tearing it up.

Siouxland Stories: Summer lemonade stand now providing icy success for Siouxland boy

Kaiden Cowan and his Lightning sled hockey teammates are back on the ice ready for another season of competition across the Midwest.

How J.J. Watt made WWII veteran and Chicago Cardinals star Marshall Goldberg relevant again

Watt drew attention to Goldberg’s career, which included a championship with the Chicago Cardinals and a stint in the Navy, when he took No. 99.

High School Quarterback Had Incredible Game Following Mom’s Death

Every so often, we see sports stories that inspire and touch us. Such is the case of Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic quarterback Alex Brown.

There were upsets everywhere in college football this weekend. It would have been fun if my Jackrabbits hadn’t also been one of the victimes...

Jared Casey video: Kansas FB’s parents stunned by game-winning catch - Sports Illustrated

Jared Casey’s parents had a delayed celebration after the walk-on freshman’s game-winning catch against Texas on Saturday.

Week 11 overreaction: Horns stunned by Jayhawks, Sooners eliminated by Bears, UM outlasts PSU

Texas... is still not back. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to the plethora of pain that occurred around the college football world on Saturday.

Washington Huskies staring into the abyss, earning Misery Index No. 1

Just eight years after a hire that put Washington on top of the world, the Huskies are staring into the abyss and No. 1 on this week’s Misery Index.

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley on late Baylor Bears field goal — ‘I don’t agree with it’

The No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners saw their 17-game winning streak and possibly their College Football Playoff hopes end in a 27-14 loss at Baylor on Saturday.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

Ultra-rare cotton candy lobster caught in Maine: ‘1 in 100 million’ odds | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports

A rare "cotton candy" lobster was found over the weekend in Casco Bay, Maine. The lobster, now known as "Haddie," is looking for her forever home.

Sunshine Coast’s 73yo surfing grandma Noela Coulter credits her good health to a daily surf - ABC News

When Noela Coulter watched the 1959 movie ‘Gidget’ about California’s surf culture, it sparked what would become a life-long passion.

You can’t hide from your cat, so don’t even try | Live Science

Cats create “mental maps” using audio cues, scientists have discovered. This enables cats to spatially orient unseen companions, an ability that was previously unknown in felines.

Got a Backup Plan? Think About Ditching It | HowStuffWorks

Just jump already! Your backup plan may be getting in the way of you achieving your dream.

Why the chip shortage drags on and on… and on | Ars Technica

Building factories takes time—and a history of highs and lows may deter some investors.

The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic – and bosses need to get used to it

A record share of workers quit their jobs in September. A human resources scholar explains how this is a trend that predates the pandemic.

Teddy bear lost at Glacier National Park last year is returned to its owner : NPR

After 5-year-old Naomi Pascal lost her beloved stuffed animal during a hike, her family wasn’t sure it would ever turn up again. One park ranger’s kind heart changed that.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

Scientists Once Searched For Evidence Of The Legendary "Brown Note" | IFLScience

If you've ever watched South Park or spent a little too long on the Internet, at some point you've probably heard tell of The Brown Note. You may be surprised...

What can help fight climate change? Whale poop, scientists say

Whales are actually eating a lot more than previously thought, meaning they are also pooping more. But that's a good thing for the ocean.

Then There’s This

You can visit a mountain of mannequin parts in the English countryside — and even take some home | CBC Radio

In a field near the former Royal Air Force station in Fulbeck, England, is Mannakin Hall. The attraction, run by Roz Edwards, is home to various mannequin displays — and a graveyard of the life-size figures, complete with their assorted parts.

Meet the emotional support duck who ran in the NYC marathon - Upworthy

The duck even had its very own shoe

Man earns Ph.D., fulfills dream of being physicist — at 89

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 89-year-old Rhode Island man has achieved a goal he spent two decades working toward and nearly a lifetime thinking about — earning his Ph.D. and becoming a physicist.