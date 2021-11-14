Volleyball and Women’s Basketball Sunday Game Thread

Volleyball

#11 Nebraska (18-6, B1G 12-3) vs Indiana (9-18, B1G 3-12)

When: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 1:00 pm (CT)

Where: Wilkinson Hall Bloomington, IN

Video: B1G+

Radio: Husker Radio Network



Nebraska had a strong performance when they last played Indiana, October 13th beating them in three sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-15). Madi Kubik had 16 kills, Lindsay Krause 10 and Lauren Stivrins had 5.

Defense was also strong with Kenzie Knuckles earning 14 digs, Nicklin Hames 13 and Keonilei Akana with 10.

Nebraska minimized the kills by Hoosier senior outside hitter Breana Edwards. She is sixth in the Big Ten with 3.67 kills per set and remains their top threat. She averaged 2 per set against Nebraska in the Devaney Center last time they met, as Nebraska held Indiana, overall, to a .057 hitting percentage as a team. That is excellent, and a repeat of this defensive effort will be necessary.

It is a tough to beat anyone in the Big Ten. It is even tougher to beat them a second time. Nebraska must bring the quality play they had against Maryland on Friday to Bloomington.

University of Nebraska (18-6, B1G 12-3)

#1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter - 3.38 digs per set, .31 aces per set

#2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ JR DS - 2.06 digs per set, .965 reception %, .27 aces per set

#3 Kayla Caffey 6’0’’ SR MB - 2.36 kills per set, 1.16 blocks per set

#4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ SO Setter/Serving Specialist - .68 digs per set

#6 Keonilei Akana 5’9’’ SO DS - 2.35 digs per set, .940 reception %, .27 aces per set

#7 Rylee Gray 6’4’’ FR MB

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ FR Libero - 4.36 digs per set, .963 reception

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ FR Setter

#10 Madi Kubik 6’3’’ JR OH - 3.49 kills per set, .49 blocks per set, .957 reception %

#11 Lexi Sun 6’2’’ SR OH- 2.25 kills per set, .56 blocks per set, .952 reception %

#13 Whitney Lauenstein 6’2’’ FR OH - .78 kills per set, .29 blocks per set

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’4’’ FR OH - 1.81 kills per set, .29 blocks per set, .938 reception %

#20 Kalynn Meyer 6’3’’ SO MB -1.14 blocks per set

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ FR OH - 2.40 kills per set, .76 blocks per set, .840 reception %

#25 Callie Schwarzenbach 6’5’’ SR MB - 1.16 kills per set, 1.26 blocks per set

#26 Lauren Stivrins 6’4’’ SR MB - 2.44 kills per set, 1.02 blocks per set

Indiana (9-18, B1G 3-12)

#1 Kari Zumach 6’3’’ SR OH

#4 Mady Saris 6’1’’ FR OH

#8 Brooke Westbeld 6’2’’ SR Setter

#10 Camryn Haworth 5’10’’ FR Setter

#11 Breana Edwards 6’3’’ SR OH

#14 Haley Armstrong 5’7’’ JR DS

#15 Savannah Kjolhede 6’3’’ SO MB

#16 Morgan Geddes 6’2’’ SO OH

#17 Paula Cerame 5’8’’ JR DS

#18 Kaley Rammelsburg 6’1’’ JR MB

Nebraska welcomes Penn State to the Devaney Center on Friday, November 19, with first serve set for 8 pm The match will be televised on BTN and streamed via its digital extension on the FOX Sports app. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will also have the radio call on Huskers Radio Network.

Women’s Basketball

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2)

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, 2 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+ (subscription required)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst), Lincoln (1400 AM KLIN), Omaha (CD 105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

The Huskers welcome Alabama A&M Head Coach Margaret Richards and her Bulldogs back to Lincoln for the second time in three seasons. Richards, a four-year letterwinner at Nebraska (2001-04), is in her sixth season leading Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs have posted back-to-back winning seasons and have improved their winning percentage in each of Richards’ five seasons at the Huntsville, Alabama school.

Nebraska heads into Sunday’s game after its most prolific back-to-back offensive performances to open a season in school history. After tipping the 2021-22 campaign with a 108-50 win over defending America East Conference regular-season champion Maine on Tuesday (Nov. 9), the Huskers added a 102-47 victory over Prairie View A&M on Thursday (Nov. 11). The 210 combined points in the first two games were the most to open a season in school history and were just one point shy of the 211 points scored in back-to-back 100-point efforts (108 vs. Iowa State, Jan. 15; 103 vs. Kansas State, Jan. 18) in 1983 - the only other time in NU history that the Huskers produced back-to-back 100-point games.

Nebraska has dished out 26 assists in each of the first two games, as five Huskers have scored in double figures in each game. Only Isabelle Bourne scored double digits in both contests, as nine different Huskers own double-figure performances already this season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 8.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 15.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 9.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 15.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Off the Bench

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 11.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 7.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (74-75); 15th Season Overall (267-184)

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2, 0-0 SWAC)

21 - Dariauna Lewis - 6-1 - Sr. - F - 6.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg

30 - Jada Clowers - 6-2 - So. - F - 7.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

5 - Nigeria Jones - 5-7 - Gr. - G - 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

15 - Jill Harris - 5-7 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

23 - Deshawna Harper - 5-4 - Gr. - G - 7.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Off the Bench

11 - Kierra Johnson-Graham - 5-11 - Gr. - F - 11.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg

0 - Darian Burgin - 5-7 - So. - G - 8.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

22 - Teliyah Jeter - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 3.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg

12 - Zhordan Shannon - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

1 - Ja’Niah Alexander - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

4 - Quantaijah Huffman - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Margaret Richards (Nebraska, 2003) Sixth Season at Alabama A&M (53-82); Sixth Season Overall (53-82)