Nebrasketball Gets First Win Over Sam Houston 74-65

Eduardo Andre brought a spark when Nebraska needed it most toward the end of the first half when they were playing horribly, as Nebraska learned their way to victory over Sam Houston State tonight.

Learned?

Yes, learned.

The first half featured a Nebraska basketball team who didn’t understand they were supposed to be playing like a team. There was little ball movement, but tons of dribble-dribble-shoot as the Huskers finished the first half with only five assists, all of them by Alonzo Verge Jr.

It was an ugly game to watch, especially at the beginning. Neither team could make a basket, as our beloved Huskers looked lifeless and bored.

Then Andre entered the game with 8:02 to go in the first half.

The Bearkats lead 22-12 at 7:22. Nebraska was being dominated in rebounding. In his short time on the floor, Andre had six points, five rebounds, and a block. Nebraska had missed 13 of their 14 previous shots before he entered the game. Verge made a steal, Andre hit a fast break dunk on an assist from Verge, and Sam Houston was forced to call a timeout.

YAKA DUNKA!



(Have we settled on what that dunk call is? ️)@EastLDNAndre // @HuskerHoops pic.twitter.com/vvrG9aL8SD — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 13, 2021

Sam Houston managed to extend the lead to 32-27 at the half as Texas A&M transfer Savion Flagg hit a shot at the buzzer.

The second half started ugly for the Huskers.

In the first 40 seconds, Nebraska was called for a goaltend and a flagrant foul on Trey McGowens. Play was then stopped again for another review for a possible flagrant on Sam Houston. This one looked at whether the Bearkats hit McGowens in the face with an elbow while jumping up for a shot, but the review determined there was no flagrant foul by Sam Houston and the offensive bucket counted.

Nebraska slowly understood - learned - the team had to move the ball around in order for its offense to work. NU started slowly, then became more deliberate. There wasn’t as much dribble-dribble-shoot. The Huskers collected fouls like they were standing outside HyVee asking for food donations. Nebraska was in the double bonus for 11-plus minutes in the second half.

T-Mac → patroller of the paint.



( : streaming on B1G+) pic.twitter.com/7JnWU3gV8J — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) November 13, 2021

Nebraska took the lead back at 11:32 on a free throw by Trey, up 46-44. It was our beloved Huskers' first lead since the game was at 7-6 at 13:49 in the first half. They never relinquished the lead as Nebraska kept collecting fouls, making shots, and outlasted the Bearkats, who continued to play well until Sam Houston ran out of gas late in the game.

Observations:

Our beloved Huskers look like a different team when Eduardo Andre is on the floor. Andre had 11 points, 3-for-4 shooting, 5-for-6 free throws, 7 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal, and only played 15 minutes.

Shooting improvement is definitely needed for a team that wants to live and die by the three.

Bryce McGowens is as advertised. He is sooooooo incredibly smooth. He finished with 29 points, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. The rest of the team was 0-for-15 shooting threes.

Look at this!

Alonzo Verge Jr. drives me insane. He had 7 assists in this game. The rest of the team had 3. Still, he has this habit of pretending everyone else doesn’t exist on some possessions while dribbling to get open and looking for a foul. He’s better when he’s moving and assisting.

Lat Mayen, back from an injury that kept him out of the season opener on Tuesday night, scored 0 points in 18 minutes. He was 0-for-4 from 3. I hope he finds his groove. Nebraska needs him.

For as ugly as this game was, Nebraska committed only 11 turnovers.

The Bearkats played well for most of the game. Savion Flagg had 31 points to lead Sam Houston in scoring, and the Huskers had problems playing consistent defense.

Fred Hoiberg Post Game Remarks

Bryce McGowens Post Game Remarks