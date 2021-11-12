Nebraska Volleyball and Basketball Game Thread

Volleyball

#11 Nebraska (17-6, B1G 11-3) vs Maryland (18-8, B1G 6-8)

When: Friday, November 12, 2021, 6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Devaney Center

Video: Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET) and BTN+

Radio: Husker Radio Network

Maryland shocked the volleyball world in their first conference match in September, earning a five set win over Wisconsin. That was a great start, but since then they have lost eight matches and won only five. So despite that premier level win, their conference record puts them just out of the conversation the top 25, and also just outside of the top tier team in the conference. But, they are JUST out, and we should consider them a bubble team for the NCAAs.

So, we’re going to call Maryland a quality team as they arrive in Lincoln for tonight’s match.

Nebraska is at home to play a match after a three consecutive matches on the road against Minnesota, Illinois and Ohio State, going 1-2. That most recent match, against Ohio State, left fans scratching their heads as the Huskers were soundly beaten by the Buckeyes in every facet of the game.

While Ohio State is a very good team, and based on seeds now (#10 OSU, #11 NU) and at the time of the match (#7 OSU, # 9 NU), was the favorite going into the match against Nebraska, it should have at least been competitive between these two teams. It most certainly was not.

Against Maryland, Nebraska will look to be much better at serve receive passing. As a team, Nebraska had 11 serve receive errors against OSU. This number should be 1 or 2 at the most if you want to win consistently.

Nebraska will also try to set the middles more than they did against the Buckeyes. If you add up the attempts by Lauren Stivrins, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach you get 27 which is still 13 less than the 40 attempts that Madi Kubik had. That’s just an outsized percentage of the offense running through Kubik, making the Husker one-dimensional.

Sometimes Nicklin Hames has to set the outside because the pass is poor, but there are also times when Hames chooses to make a set to the outside or backrow. Those choices need to be more strategic and thoughtful. Like a poker match where you might lose a hand on purpose just to learn your opponent’s tell.

In the match tonight, bet on the Huskers. Bet on their work in practice this week to be better. Bet on their coaching leadership to move forward. GBR!

University of Nebraska (17-6, B1G 11-3)

#1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter - 3.27 digs per set, .35 aces per set

#2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ JR DS - 1.99 digs per set, .965 reception %, .29 aces per set

#3 Kayla Caffey 6’0’’ SR MB - 2.43 kills per set, 1.14 blocks per set

#4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ SO Setter/Serving Specialist - .70 digs per set

#6 Keonilei Akana 5’9’’ SO DS - 2.26 digs per set, .940 reception %, .29 aces per set

#7 Rylee Gray 6’4’’ FR MB

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ FR Libero - 4.28 digs per set, .960 reception

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ FR Setter

#10 Madi Kubik 6’3’’ JR OH - 3.35 kills per set, .47 blocks per set, .955 reception %

#11 Lexi Sun 6’2’’ SR OH- 2.25 kills per set, .48 blocks per set, .951 reception %

#13 Whitney Lauenstein 6’2’’ FR OH - .78 kills per set, .25 blocks per set

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’4’’ FR OH - 1.81 kills per set, .29 blocks per set, .938 reception %

#20 Kalynn Meyer 6’3’’ SO MB -1.14 blocks per set

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ FR OH - 2.48 kills per set, .77 blocks per set, .840 reception %

#25 Callie Schwarzenbach 6’5’’ SR MB - 1.16 kills per set, 1.29 blocks per set

#26 Lauren Stivrins 6’4’’ SR MB - 2.57 kills per set, .81 blocks per set

Maryland (18-8, B1G 6-8)

#2 Rainelle Jones

#5 Lexy Finnerty

#6 Laila Ricks

#8 Sydney Dowler

#9 Paula Neciporuka

#12 Milan Gomillion

#15 Hannah Thompson

#20 Kaylee Thomas

#44 Sam Csire

Nebraska visits Indiana on Sunday, November 14, with first serve set for 1 pm CT at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The match will be streamed on Big Ten Network+. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will also have the radio call on Huskers Radio Network.

Basketball

Nebraska Vs. Sam Houston State

Time: 7:30pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: None

Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network affiliates, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app

Okay, hopefully the Huskers can pull this game off. Last game they came out quite flat in the loss to Western Illinois.

I have written the words “Western Illinois” too many times this week. I need that game gone.

So, let’s sit back on the is cold and blustery Midwestern autumn and cheer on the boys from Lincoln.

Beat Sam Houston State!