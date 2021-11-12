11 Nebraska Handles Maryland Volleyball

Nebraska 3 vs Maryland 0- 25-11, 26-24, 25-18

Nebraska volleyball earned a quick win tonight against Maryland. Coach Cook said that, since the road trip, “we worked on fundamentals”. When you are on the road you don’t get to fine tune things.”

One of the parts of the Husker game that looked fine tuned was the back row attack. Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik both earned kills out of the back court. Knuckles was 5 for 6 and hit .833. She added 10 digs to her performance to earn the gold star for the match. Her performance was so solid.

Whitney Lauenstein saw action tonight in sets 2 and 3. Coach Cook thought Lindsay Krause looked tentative and made the substitution early in set 2. Lauenstein was aggressive swinging and blocking. This led to kills, blocks but also some errors.

She was pivotal in the come from behind win in set 2, 26-24. She had two big blocks and a kill late in the set. She finished the match with 6 kills, 5 errors hitting .043. Coach said he would need to look at the match tape to determine if she earned the start on Sunday against Indiana based on the play tonight.

The Nebraska offense was fun to watch as Lauren Stivrins ran some beautiful slides and Kayla Caffey pounded floorboards. The heavy lifting and majority of the swings came from Madi Kubik with 51. Lexi Sun had 28 swings and Lauenstein 23.

Husker Offense by the number:

Kubik 14 kills 9 errors .098 hitting percentage

7 kills 0 errors .583 hitting percentage

Sun 6 kills 3 errors .107 hitting percentage

Lauenstein 6 kills 5 errors .043 hitting percentage

Knuckles 5 kills 0 errors .833 hitting percentage

Caffey 3 kills 0 errors .333 hitting percentage

Nebraska visits Indiana on Sunday, November 14, with first serve set for 1 pm CT at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The match will be streamed on Big Ten Network+. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will also have the radio call on Huskers Radio Network.