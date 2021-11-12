Five Heart Podcast Ep. 253: Scott Frost Wants To Be A CEO

Todd and I get together for an episode of the Five Heart podcast. It’s a struggle to figure out what to talk about this week.

Should we talk about Scott Frost getting another year?

The firing of four offensive coaches with two possibly winnable games on the schedule?

What about the idea that Scott Frost wants to be a CEO - would this be easy or hard?

Perhaps it’s a good idea to give Frost another year so we are sure he’s going to succeed or fail. Frank and Bo never got this opportunity to fail as both were fired after good seasons, events that still fracture the fan base.

What kind of offense would we run if we could choose?

How can we win the next two games?

The college football rankings.

Jon has a book out!

On August 21st, 2015, Jon unexpectedly dropped dead of a widowmaker heart attack. He was shocked five times on the way to the hospital with no response. He was shocked two more times in the ER. He was dead for over 20 minutes. A stent was placed, and he was induced into a coma. In January 2016 Jon received a second stent and in June he was diagnosed with an anoxic brain injury.

He wrote a book about death and recovery. The title, “Been Dead, Never Been To Europe” reflects the ironic nature of life, what happens versus what we want to happen. It’s available at Amazon in Kindle and Paperback.

Consider signing up for Jon’s Postlife Crisis newsletter, which is about Jon and interests beyond Cornhuskers sports. (I know, right?)

