Sam Houston State Preview

Date: Friday, November 12th

Time: 7:30pm CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

Record: 1-0 (0-0 WAC)

Coach: Jason Hooten (12th Season)

Preview:

The Huskers stay in Lincoln tonight to take on Sam Houston State at 7:30pm CST. Jason Hooten is a seasoned coach who could very well take it to the Huskers on their home court. Draft King’s have the Huskers as a 11.5 point favorite over the the Bearcats. Hopefully the home court advantage will be useful to the Huskers unlike during their loss to Western Illinois on Wednesday.

From Huskers.com

“Head Coach Jason Hooten brings his Sam Houston team to Lincoln with a 1-0 record following a 97-54 win over LeTourneau on Wednesday night. Hooton is beginning his 12th year at the school and has guided the program to five 20-win seasons since 2014. Sam Houston has won 18-or-more games in each of the past eight seasons, highlighted by a Southland Conference regular-season title and NIT berth in 2019. The school is in its first of two years in the Western Athletic Conference, as Sam Houston will join Conference USA in time for the 2023-24 season.

The Bearkats return four starters from a team that went 19-9 and finished third in the Southland Conference with a 13-3 mark. SHSU is led by senior guard Demarkus Lampley, who averaged 14.4 ppg, including 40 percent from 3-point range, on his way to earning first-team All-Southland Conference accolades in 2021. Sam Houston also returns guard Donte Powers (7.3 ppg) and forward Tristan Ikpe (7.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and adds Texas A&M transfer Savion Flagg, who started for two seasons at Texas A&M and averaged 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 17 contests last season. Sam Houston was picked seventh in the WAC preseason poll while Lampley (first team) and Flagg (second team) were preseason all-conference picks.

Nebraska leads the all-time series, 4-1, but have not played since a 74-70 Sam Houston win at the Devaney Center on Dec. 15, 2001. Nebraska had won the previous three games, posting wins in 1989, 1990 and 1991. NU is 9-2 all-time against members of the Western Athletic Conference.”