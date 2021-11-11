Wrestling: Huskers Down UNK and Chadron St.

The No. 9-ranked Huskers started their season with a pair of wins over some in-state Division II schools.

Nebraska defeated Chadron State 31-9 with a lineup of mainly backups before beating the University of Nebraska-Kearney 45-6.

Against Chadron State, the Huskers were led by a trio of starters in Ridge Lovett (149 pounds), Bubba Wilson (157) and Taylor Venz (184). Lovett won by tech fall 19-0, while Venz won by pinfall and Wilson won his first varsity match via decision.

The Huskers started more starters against the Lopers of UNK who finished as runners-up at the 2021 NCAA DII National Championships. Starters Chad Red Jr. (141 pounds), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) all won their matches via pinfall for a dominant Husker victory. (See Below)

