Nebraska WBB 102 Prairie View A&M 47 Recap

First Quarter

The Huskers got off to a fast start, leading 13-2 after the first three minutes. The Aussies, Jaz Shelley and Izzy Bourne combined for those 13 points. Nebraska went two minutes without scoring, but held the Panthers to the same.

Bourne broke the drought with her eighth and ninth points halfway through the quarter. Allison Weidner came in the game and scored the first non-Australian points with a wide open three. Shortly after that Prairie View gathered their first rebound of the game.

Prairie View got a couple of deep threes to keep the game from looking really awful.

With five games in 11 days (I believe) for the Huskers, Amy Williams is making liberal use of her bench and rotating players frequently.

With five freshman on the floor (Weidner, Markowski, Coley, Moriarty and Brown) Nebraska continued to push hard.

Nebraska 28 PVAMU 11

The starters are back in the game, but are having a hard time getting a basket to fall until Jaz Shelley connected a minut and a half into the game. Then the points began to come in bunches opened up a 24 point lead with seven minutes left. Izzy Bourne is absolutely EVERYWHERE on the court.

The Panthers began to heat up and closed within 18. At the media timeout, it was 39-21 in favor of Nebraska.

Jaz Shelley went into overdrive - rebounding, assisting, stealing and scoring.

After Shelley left the game, the Panthers went to work and closed the lead down to 20.

Nebraska 49 PVAMU 29

All 1⃣2⃣ Huskers have seen the court in the first half.



1⃣0⃣of them have already scored. #Huskers https://t.co/bhZc2OuqKN — Nate Brown NTV (@NateBrownSports) November 12, 2021

Third Quarter

Nebraska players have to always be ready because Jaz Shelley makes some no-look passes that are supreme. No one knows where the ball is going. With her rebounding ability along with scoring and assists, she is a candidate to register a triple double this season.

An 11-0 run extended the Huskers lead above 30 with 7:29 left in the quarter.

Nebraska wasn’t done there and moved to a 65-29 lead before a three-point play for the Panthers with 5:30 in the quarter.

Coach Williams continued to push her freshman onto the floor and they responded by growing the lead to over 40 as the third quarter wound down.

Nebraska 82 PVAMU 40

Around six Huskers are in range for a double-double for this game.

Free throw shooting has not been stellar for the Huskers. They made great strides last season, but the jury is still out so far this year.

Jaz Shelley reached her first double-double as a Husker in her second game as a Husker. She has 19 points and 10 rebounds...make that 11 on the next trip down the floor.

With 2:30 left in the game, the lead grew to 50 and the Huskers are close to another 100 point game.

And they get to 100 with a little over a minute left (Allison Weidner). Fellow freshman, Alexis Markowski has scored almost as many points as minutes played (14 points in 15 minutes). According to Jeff Griesch on the broadcast, this is the first time the Husker women have scored 100+ in back-to-back games since the 80s.

Final. Nebraska 102 PVAMU 47

Five Huskers scored in double figures; Jaz Shelley (22), Alexis Markowski (14), Issie Bourne (13), Allison Weidner (11) and Kendall Coley (10).

Jaz Shelley also led Nebraska in rebouns with 11, followed by Weidner and Sam Haiby with eight apiece.

Sam Haiby had nine assists and Weidner five.

Shelley and Bella Cravens each blocked two shots.

Haiby and Shelley each grabbed two steals.

All 12 available Huskers played and all 12 scored. Eleven Huskers grabbed rebounds.

Every Husker got at least 10 minutes of playing time.

Go Big Red!