NFL Draft Buzz: JoJo Domann

Most Huskers fans are well aware of how integral JoJo Domann is to the Nebraska defense as we’ve been watching him make plays for three straight years. And in his final season, Domann is playing at his best and the NFL Draft community is starting to finally catch on. With Domman’s season being over I felt it was a great time to highlight what some prominent NFL Draft media are saying about Domann.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy

The Senior Bowl is the premiere NFL Draft All Star game as the best senior prospects are invited to perform in front of all 32 NFL General Managers and scouting staffs. Domann was on the Watch List before the start of the season, but Nagy has been effusive with his praise. Expect Domann to get an invite.

Might not be the last time these four Big Ten standouts share the same field together.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️#BestoftheBest pic.twitter.com/uxIdcvDywt — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 6, 2021

If there’s one prospect that draft Twitter is waaaaay behind on it’s @HuskerFBNation SS/OLB JoJo Domann. Showing out today against the Buckeyes and has been all season. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 6, 2021

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

Dane Brugler is one of the best NFL Draft writers out there. In his weekly NFL Draft Watch column with The Athletic, Brugler highlighted Domann in the Stat of the Week section praising Domann’s 9 tackles, 3 pass defenses and interception against Ohio State.

The most difficult part of doing a top-50 draft board exercise is there are only 50 spots.



Here are 15 players left on the cutting room floor who I hated to leave off my top-50 update: https://t.co/HhVlGvQKyL — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 11, 2021

Yahoo NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm

Don't exactly know what position JoJo Domann plays for Nebraska (all of them?), but he's a fun watch! — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) October 19, 2021

My Thoughts

Domann has been one of my favorite Husker players to watch and one of the top NFL Draft prospects for Nebraska in my opinion. JoJo was the feature of last week’s Scouting Perspective as I highlighted his performance against Purdue and how I see him translating to the NFL.