JoJo Domann Has Played His Last Game For Nebraska

Nebraska defender JoJo Domann announced his goodbye to Nebraska football fans on Twitter earlier today. Domann underwent surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in a finger on his left hand and will miss the final two games of the season.

Domann has been a joy to watch. He’s played his heart out on a defense that’s been surprisingly good this season. He finishes third on the team with 72 tackles, nine for loss, three pass break ups, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He’s coming off a game against Ohio State where he had nine tackles in an interception.

Domann returned last season after players were given a free year because of the pandemic. It’s been amazing that it’s been around six years, and it’s sad to see that he won’t finish out the season on the field against Wisconsin and Iowa, two teams I think everyone who reads this article really wants us to beat so we can go into next off-season with a bundle of hope for what’s going to happen next year.

What’s next for Domann?

Our own NFL draft guy Brian did a piece on Domann’s prospect in the NFL draft.

The staff of CornNation would like to thank JoJo Domann for being a Husker and being part of the past six years of Nebraska football. We wish him luck in his future endeavors.