Nebraska WBB vs Prairie View A&M Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0)

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+ (subscription required)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (B107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska opened the season with a 108-50 win over defending America East Conference regular-season champion Maine on Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln. Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with a game-high 17 points in just 16 minutes of action, as Nebraska reached the century mark for the first time under Head Coach Amy Williams. The 108 points tied for the ninth-highest point total in school history, while the 58-point victory margin tied for the seventh-best spread all-time for the Huskers. Overall it marked the first time that Nebraska put up 100 points since scoring 100 against Pepperdine on Nov. 15, 2014.

Bella Cravens tied her Husker career high with 13 points while pulling down a game-high eight rebounds. Ashley Scoggin pitched in 12 points and a career-high six assists.

Annika Stewart also scored 12 points off the bench, while returning second-team All-Big Ten guard Sam Haiby put up 10 points. All 12 Huskers who were available scored in the game, including nine points and four rebounds from true freshman Allison Weidner in her collegiate debut.

Fellow Nebraskan Alexis Markowski contributed eight points and seven rebounds, while another newcomer, sophomore point guard Jaz Shelley, scored eight points and dished out five assists in a nearly flawless Husker debut.

As a team, Nebraska hit 61.2 percent of its shots from the field, including 53.3 percent (8-15) of its three-pointers and 81.8 percent (18-22) of its free throws while out-rebounding the Black Bears, 43-20. The Huskers also posted a plus-10 turnover margin (16-6) while producing a 26-to-6 assist-to-turnover ratio in the opener.

Additional roster notes: Freshman Tatiana Popa will not play this season. It is not injury-related, but the decision has been made that she will redshirt. MiCole Cayton and Trinity Brady remain unavailable for now, but nothing season-ending has been announced. What was once a 16-person roster has now dropped to 12 (It was previously announced that Nailah Dillard is out for the season.)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 17.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 12.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 8.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 8.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 6.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 4.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (73-75); 15th Season Overall (266-184)

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0, 0-0 SWAC)

14 - Kennedi Heard - 5-10 - Jr. - F - 7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

21 - Gerlyn Smith - 6-1 - So. - F - 4.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg

23 - Kennedy Paul - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 8.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

2 - Emely Rosario - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

4 - Kirdis Clark - 5-7 - Gr. - G - 23.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Off the Bench

11 - Diana Rosenthal - 5-9 - Jr. - G/F - 19.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

5 - Marliah Johnson - 5-5 - Jr. - G - 5.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

20 - Jaliyah Harper - 5-11 - Fr. - G/F - 4.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

10 - Shira Patton - 5-9 - So. - G/F - 3.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

1 - Barbara Benson - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

12 - Tierra Simon - 6-1 - Fr. - F - 1.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Head Coach: Sandy Pugh (Northwestern State, 1987) Fourth Season at Prairie View A&M (32-46); 22nd Season Overall (338-270)

Prairie View Panthers

The Panthers are coming off a 3-13 season that included a 2-11 SWAC mark in 2020-21, but a revamped roster has PVAMU optimistic about the 2021-22 season. That means very little as the roster has turned over significantly. Pugh has fortified PVAMU’s roster with 11 new players, including three graduate transfers, two more transfers from Division I schools, three JUCO transfers and three true freshmen.

The Panthers return their top three scorers from last season, led by 6-1 junior forward Kennedy Paul, who averaged 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Paul hit better than 31 percent of her three-point attempts and nearly 80 percent of her free throws. She opened 2021-22 with eight points and three rebounds against Paul Quinn College.

Diana Rosenthal, a 5-9 junior wing added 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds last season, while shooting nearly 32 percent from long range. Rosenthal also led the Panthers with 44 assists and 35 steals on the season, while starting all 16 games. In the win over Paul Quinn, Rosenthal came off the bench to score 19 points and grab three boards.

Junior Kennedi Heard gives Prairie View A&M three returning starters averaging in double figures. The 5-10 forward averaged 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting a team-best 39 percent (23-59) from beyond the arc and 85.2 percent (23-27) from the free throw line while starting all 16 games alongside Rosenthal. Heard scored seven points and had four rebounds in the opening night win over Paul Quinn College.