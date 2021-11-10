Wrestling: Huskers Sign Strong Class on Signing Day

Today was National Signing Day in the wrestling world, and after bringing in five straight Top-10 classes, the 9th-ranked Huskers signed another talented class.

With a roster loaded with freshmen after a few big recruiting classes, everyone knew this class would be relatively small, and the Huskers brought in a perfect number with three guys signing on the dotted line.

All three signees are ranked in FloWrestling’s Class of 2021 Big Board, so for what this class lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for with quality.

Husker Signees

Jacob Van Dee

125 pounds

Jacob Van Dee is from Cathedral Prep High School in Erie, Pa. He is fresh off a 2021 state championship in probably the toughest high school wrestling state in the country.

Before winning a state title at 113 pounds as a junior with an 18-1 record, Van Dee finished as runner-up as a sophomore at 106 pounds.

Ranked No. 93 on the Class of 2022 Big Board, Van Dee owns a 92-20 career mark in high school, and he’ll come in at a weight that Nebraska needs more talent and numbers at.

Harley Andrews

285 pounds

A long-time commit, Andrews is seeking a third-straight state title this year in Oklahoma. Out of Tuttle High School, Andrews won state titles as a sophomore (195 pounds) and as a junior (220 pounds). He’ll be moving up again in weight this year as he looks for heavyweight gold.

Andrews has been active on the freestyle circuit and looks to be a high-level recruit.

Currently ranked No. 6 at 285 pounds and No. 23 on the Class of 2022 Big Board by FloWrestling, Andrews looks to be Nebraska’s future at heavyweight

Antrell Taylor

165 pounds

One of the best wrestlers in the state of Nebraska, Taylor has long been committed to Nebraska. He’s a two-time state champion and is looking for his third as well. Also ranked No. 6 in the country at his weight (160 pounds), Taylor projects to either 165 or 174 pounds. He’s ranked No. 35 on the Class of 2022 Big Board.

Taylor has also been active on the freestyle circuit and has been quite successful, finishing fifth at the UWW Cadet World Team Trials while also outscoring his opponents 69-0 at the Ultimate Club Duals.

Between Taylor and true freshmen Lenny Pinto and Jagger Condomitti, Nebraska is set at its upper middleweights.