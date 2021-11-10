Wrestling: Peyton Robb Competes at U23 Worlds

With Mikey Labriola a late scratch, Nebraska’s Peyton Robb was the Huskers’ lone competitor at the Senior U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Both Labriola and Robb won U23 National Championships earlier this year in May.

Wrestling at 74 kg, Robb started with a match against Saudi Arabia’s Hassan Shaya Alharthi. Robb started the match with a big double-leg takedown for four points as he took Alharthi out of bounds onto his back.

Robb then got another takedown before ending the match by tech fall with a pair of gut-wrench turns, winning 10-0 in 49 seconds.

In the quarterfinals, Robb faced Moldova’s Vasile Diacon. Diacon jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Robb secured a takedown late in the first period with a chest wrap.

Robb started the second period with a takedown to tie things up at 4-all. Robb made some takedown attempts as the round wound down, but he wasn’t able to score any points. Diacon then capitalized on Robb’s aggression with a late takedown to grab a 6-4 win.

With Diacon losing in the semis, Robb’s tournament ended with a 1-1 record as he was left out of the repachage round.

The presumed starter at 157 pounds this year for Nebraska, I see this experience on the world stage as only a positive for the sophomore moving forward.