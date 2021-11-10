Wednesday Flakes Needs Nebrasketball Writers

Hey folks, we are once again looking to fill a basketball writer role here at Corn Nation. One of our own has moved on to greater opportunities elsewhere. If you are interested please contact me at patrick dot gerhart at gmail dot com or DM me on twitter at @PatrickGerhart

We are a crazy yet fun crew. You might just fit in.

Mankilling Mastodons

What’s next for Scott Frost and the Huskers after an eventful Monday at Nebraska – The Athletic

Frost badly wants to be at Nebraska — and he backed up the talk by leaving $8.5 million on the table just to coach the Huskers next season.

'I’m not surprised at all': Good times roll in season opener as Nebraska reaches rare feat | Women's Basketball | journalstar.com

The Huskers hadn’t reached 100 points since 2014 and their 108 on Tuesday is the ninth-highest total in program history.

Scott Frost is having a day.... - Off Tackle Empire

I bet Scott Frost would rather get a root canal then the performance review and salary adjustment he got today.... yikes...

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers stunned in opener with 75-74 loss to Western Illinois

Nebraska was humbled in a major way with a 75-74 loss to Western Illinois in Tuesday night's season opener.

Other News From The Sporting World

Preseason Big Ten Power Rankings - Power Trio - BT Powerhouse

Check out BTP's latest Big Ten power rankings.

The Last Aspen Ski Bums Are About to Get Evicted - Outside Online

In an excerpt from her new book ‘Powder Days,’ Outside contributing editor Heather Hansman looks at how the famous Colorado resort town is emblematic of a national trend, where corporate resorts and a skyrocketing housing costs are driving out all but the most affluent

College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Michigan overrated, Michigan State underrated in new top 25 - CBSSports.com

The Spartans sit behind the Wolverines in the rankings despite holding the head-to-head win

Michigan State drop to No. ... in second CFP Top-25 Rankings of 2021 - The Only Colors

The previously unbeaten Michigan State Spartans suffered a tough upset at unranked Purdue this past Saturday and had already dropped in the AP and Coaches polls released on Sunday as a result. Now...

NFL: Packers, Aaron Rodgers fined for COVID-19 violations

WR Allen Lazard was also fined.

USC-Cal football game postponed due to Golden Bears’ COVID-19 cases | KTLA

California’s game against Southern California was postponed on Tuesday after a series of positive coronavirus tests in the Golden Bears program, the first major college football game to be rescheduled this season because of COVID-19. Cal played last week at Arizona without starting quarterback Chase Garbers and six other starters because of positive tests that […]g

College basketball scores, takeaways: Ohio State avoids upset, Navy sinks Virginia on opening night - CBSSports.com

A spin across the college hoops landscape as the 2021-22 season got underway Tuesday

Will ESPN College Gameday Choose Missoula for Brawl of the Wild?

This would be HUGE!

Fort Scott Community College terminates football program

The Fort Scott Community College football program has terminated their program, citing lack of resources and the "changing ethos" of college football.

Nebraska Basketball: 2022 commit Denim Dawson to enroll early at NU

2022 Nebraska basketball commit Denim Dawson will get a jump on his Husker career by enrolling early next semester.

Yellow Journalism

A Perfect Storm: The Chocolate, Coffee, and Climate Crises

The major food staples are essential to human survival. Chocolate and coffee are not essential, but try to imagine a world without them.

Earth’s mountains may have mysteriously stopped growing for a billion years

Starting about 1.8 billion years ago, the planet's continental crust thinned, slowing the flow of nutrients into the sea and possibly stalling the evolution of life.

Tattersall Distilling and Arby’s team up on fry-flavored vodkas - Bring Me The News

“Your favorite fries are now 80 proof. We teamed up with Arby’s to distill an extremely limited quantity of Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka,” Tattersall Distilling posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.

Auditory Enlightenment