It’s Official: Colorado Football Fears the Red Tidal Wave Coming in September

On May 16th, the Colorado Buffaloes twitter account tweeted out the following:

A reminder to our #ForeverBuffs that tickets for the Nebraska football game are now available to you. Check your e-mail and contact @CUBoulderAlumni if you have any questions.



KEEP THE RED OUT!#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/eR2tL6TF7Q — Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs) May 16, 2019

I know I’m late to the party but I did not happen to see it until Josh Peterson, of Unsportsmanlike Conduct tweeted it out today.

“KEEP THE RED OUT”

The saying goes, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”

Well in this case, “Better to remain silent and be thought to be scared of Nebraska football fans invading Folsom Field on September 7th, 2019, than to speak and to remove all doubt.”

Well if you had any doubt about Colorado being scared of the incoming husker fans, it should be gone by now. Colorado is currently making it as difficult as possible for Nebraska fans to buy up tickets.

Some of the responses to the above tweet should make your day.

Most of us remember when Nebraska fans took over Notre Dame Stadium in 2000. I think this could be even better.

The rivalry is there. The proximity is there. The hatred is there. Hope is there.

I hope to make the trip. In fact, I am trying to get our fearless leader, Jon Johnston to make the trip so we can have a Corn Nation meet up and maybe meet most of you all who are making the trip.

Maybe Jon just needs some motivation from you all!

Regardless if we can make it work, I think Nebraska is going to take over Folsom Field.

Colorado fans, can you hear that sound?