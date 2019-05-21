Of Bangarangs and Daggers: Episode 3 - Thoughts on AAU Basketball and A Trip Down Memory Lane as Nebraska Basketball Will Head to Italy

To find us on your favorite Podcast App search for “Corn Nation” for the Corn Nation podcast channel or “Of Bangarants and Daggers” to find us! If you have trouble finding us please let us know. As always thanks for listening.

Sometimes schedules don’t align. This week Patrick is out of town on business and I had a softball game on Sunday at 9:30 p.m., which is when we usually record.

It ended up making it impossible for us to find a time to record this week’s podcast...together.

So we decided, right or wrong, to take a subject and record our parts separately. We enjoy talking about Nebraska basketball together so this week we have taken an hiatus from Nebraska basketball, at least for the most part.

There is so much going on with Nebraska basketball that we tried to find a time for things to work but it didn’t happen. We should be on our regular schedule next week.

In this episode we each take a couple swings at whether AAU basketball is a good thing. I went over some of my favorite AAU Bingo tweets where twitter points out some of the absolute silliness that is at some AAU basketball games. For example, how often do you see a basketball coach doing push-ups during the actual game?

The Nebraska Men’s basketball team is heading to Italy in a month, so I get a chance to tell a story from a night in Florence, Italy where I couldn’t find my way home and I was actually looking for somewhere to sleep on the street. Oh and I had no idea where my friends were at. The story might end with cliff-hanger. Just saying.

After this week we will get back to talking about all the new things Nebraska Basketball has to offer.

As always, thanks for listening.

