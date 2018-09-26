Week 4 Cobs - Nietsche, Dystopias, Jane Austen and bad College Football

One of my favorite authors wrote in Pride and Prejudice and Zone Read Offenses “it is a truth universally acknowledged that a coach in possession of a seven year contract, must be in want of a win.”

Look it up.

Illinois: Vegas had the line for the Penn State-Illinois game at -28 Penn State. Somehow, Illinois was only down by 4, 21-17, well into the third quarter. But then Illinois remembered it was Illinois. Final 63-24.

Va Tech: The Hokies road tripped to the Tidewater Peninsula to visit 0-3 Old Dominion. The Old Dominion of recent FCS memory. The Old Dominion who lost 52-10 to Liberty. The Old Dominion who sent the Hokies home with their turkey tails between the legs 49-35.

Oklahoma: Army came to Norman and while they didn’t leave with a win, they took the Sooners to overtime in a game they had no business being within 40 points of OU. I was just beginning to accept NU’s 0-3 start when I had to deal with this OT loss.

Boston College: Thanks a lot guys for giving Purdue their first win of the season and momentum heading into this weeks Husker game. Shit. Did I just write that? What’s the point any more? Nebraska football has become some kind of post-Nietzschian dystopia where fans abandon all hope when passing through these gates. Oh, yeah. Boston College was ranked for the first time in a decade. That won’t last.