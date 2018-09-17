Frosted Flakes: Grab a Cup of Coffee Folks, It’s Michigan Week

It’s Michigan week. Yes, our 0-2-1 Nebraska Cornhuskers will head even farther north to Ann Arbor to take on the Mighty Wolverines this Saturday. Are the Wolverines world beaters? No, I would say they are not. But, I do believe they are better than the past two teams the Huskers have faced in Colorado and Troy.

That’s not saying that either one of those teams stink but Michigan should put a better product on the field against Nebraska. Hopefully Scott Frost and Co. can clean up what needs to be fixed over the next five days and take down the Harbaugh and his pants.

Outside of our beloved Nebraska U, there were some pretty good games going on this weekend. LSU beating Auburn comes to mind with Coach O’s ending and some pretty decent late game play by LSU quarterback Joe Burrows.

Ohio State and TCU was also pretty good minus being played in Jerryworld. TCU came to play but Ohio State proved why recruiting matters in today’s world. Just wait until Uban comes back and nothing changes on the field minus his lust for destroying everything in his path.

Not that it was the prettiest game on but BYU took it to Wisconsin at Camp Randall. There’s something that rarely happens. Especially to a no so great non conference opponent. This loss goes into the “Woof” category that currently describes the Big Ten West. Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue, Illinois, and Northwestern all lost. All of them by less than seven points. In other words each game was winnable. If it wasn’t for Iowa and Minnesota then it would have been a black letter day for the division.

I guess what I am trying to say is there some pretty decent football being played outside of 1 Memorial. It might just help you get through some of the rough patches this season. The Huskers will be perfectly fine in the long run. They just need to take some lumps on the way there.

Anyway, on to flakes...

Cornhuskers

They said it: Nebraska coach Scott Frost on the Huskers' loss to Troy | Football | omaha.com Nebraska coach Scott Frost addressed the media after the Huskers' 24-19 loss to Troy. ($)

Steven M. Sipple: Excitement of Frost's hire distorted reality of mess he inherited | Column | journalstar.com

Said Husker associate A.D. Matt Davison in December: "Scott's a young coach. That's the thing. He's going to get even better, and it's going to be fun to watch. But

Nebraska volleyball team's reformatted lineup plays best match just before Big Ten play begins | Volleyball | journalstar.com

Lauren Stivrins has been one of the best servers for the Nebraska volleyball team this season.

so excited to say i have verbally committed to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska!! thank you to everyone who has supported me!! GBR❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/awYcm3VQda — Allysa Batenhorst (@allybatenhorstt) September 16, 2018

Other News from the Sporting World

Saturday Takeaways: Not yet back, Texas win still is big – The Athletic

Plus a Big Ten bummer, another LSU boost, and a bevy of positives for Oklahoma State. ($)

Michigan football: Is it time to unleash Shea Patterson?

Answering questions on Shea Patterson, the defense and the Big Ten road ahead for Michigan football

Michigan football's weaknesses unsolved with B1G play next

Michigan football fought past winless SMU on Saturday, but all the issues it faced at Notre Dame are still there.

Clay Helton, USC hot seat talk intensifies after Texas loss | SI.com

The animosity toward Clay Helton’s time at USC shares some common elements with Jim McElwain's rocky Florida tenure, but it differs in a few key ways.

Ohio State's Urban Meyer trying to get focus back on football

The Ohio State coach tries to spin the narrative of the Zach Smith scandal with his focus firmly on returning to game-day adulation.

Anxiety rises at high-pedigree programs with new coaches

Misery loves company, and there's plenty to go around for first-year coaches at some of the high-pedigree programs in college football.

Harvard Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. The Ryan Fitzpatrick She Told You Not To Worry About pic.twitter.com/d6GkapuBUI — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 16, 2018

Anyway I’m a passenger on this road trip and I made this on the last leg of the trip, do with it what you will. pic.twitter.com/wBjhN3WjRe — Zach (@zrau) September 16, 2018

More Noise and Other Disturbances

The Miracle of the Mundane

In an excerpt from her new essay collection, Heather Havrilesky calls for tuning out the online cacophony telling us we aren't enough, and tuning in to the soul-affirming, quiet truth of the present moment.

Acoustic Assimilation