Nebraska Football: Tight Ends Snyder and Engelhaupt Leave Program

The Nebraska Athletic Department updated its official roster today, and two more names have been identified as players who have moved on from the Husker football program.

Matt Snyder, junior tight end from California, has retired from football. He exercised his option to remain at Nebraska to finish his college career, while no longer participating in football. Snyder played in seven games last season, recording no receptions.

David Engelhaupt, sophomore tight end who hails from Norfolk Ne, has left the program as well. Engelhaupt played in two games last season, recording no receptions. He has not announced his future plans.

Both of these young men’s leaving of the program is indicative of a shift in the role of the tight end under Scott Frost. Frost’s high tempo spread values long, pass-catching tight ends more than the sturdy blocking tight ends of Riley’s pro-style attack. We thank both young men for their contributions and wish them success in their future endeavors.