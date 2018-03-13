Where’s the hidden talent within the Nebraska Football program?

When UCF star Shaquem Griffin dazzled at the NFL Combine, some observers remarked that it was an example of the deep talent base that the Knights had...and Nebraska didn’t. But I thought about it a different way.

UCF's previous coaching staff didn't know what Shquem Griffin could do either.



Barrett Ruud found him buried on the roster.



I don't know whether there's another gem buried in Lincoln, but I would never assume that Riley's staff nailed their evaluations. https://t.co/SMxNQzXJ19 — Husker Mike (@Husker_Mike) March 4, 2018

You see, until Scott Frost arrived in Orlando, Shaquem Griffin was just a little used special teams player for UCF. Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander moved Griffin from safety to linebacker, and Griffin started hanging out with Barrett Ruud.

Now that special teams guy is one of the more tantalizing prospects in this year’s NFL Draft, even Griffin only has one hand. Great story...but what does that mean for Nebraska?

I doubt there’s another Griffin-type talent waiting Frost’s staff in Lincoln. But like UCF’s previous coaching staff (that went 0-12 in 2015) failed to recognize Griffin’s talent, I’m not convinced Nebraska’s previous staff did a particularly good job of evaluating and developing the talent they did have in Lincoln.

Here’s the open question I’m asking: At what position groups does Nebraska have the most unknown talent that we haven’t seen yet? We’re not talking about blue-chippers who sat out last season due to redshirting or injuries; these are players that simply need a fresh coaching approach. (Or, maybe they just need to actually coached? But I digress...)

Is it the offensive line, where we have little idea about depth thanks to Mike Cavanaugh’s disdain for rotation? Is it the defensive line or linebackers, where they won’t have to deal with Bob Diaco’s inspiration? Could it be the secondary or maybe even the I-backs?

Where do you think Scott Frost’s staff will find the most hidden talent on Nebraska’s roster this spring?