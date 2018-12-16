Nebrasketball: Oklahoma State Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Date: Sunday, December 16th

Time: 6:00pm CST

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

TV: BTN

2017-18 Record: 21-15 (8-10 Big 12 Conference)

2018-19 Record: 4-5 (0-0 Big 12 Conference)

Coach: Mike Boynton Jr. (2nd Year)

Previous Season

Last year the Cowboys ended the season in sixth place in the Big 12 Conference. They shared this dubious placement with Texas, Oklahoma, and Baylor. For their post season prize they found themselves in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). There they won their first round game against Florida Gulf Coast. However, their season came to an end in the quarterfinals with a loss to Western Kentucky.

Current Season

Oklahoma State has seen a bit of a downturn this season. Last season’s squad was senior heavy. Most notably was All Big 12 forward Jeffrey Carroll. With that said, they are utilizing a lot of very talented but inexperienced youth in their rotations. There are some upper class-men that are helping lead but the talent level is not where it was last season.

The Cowboys are currently sitting 4-5 and looking down the barrel of a three game losing streak. Their wins have be against UTSA, College of Charleston, Memphis who has a first year head coach in Penny Hardaway, and an LSU team that was ranked #19 in the nation at one point.

Their losses were to some fairly tough foes though I am sure they would like to have some of these back. The first game and loss to Charlotte would most likely be one. Villanova, Minnesota, Tulsa, and Houston. Villanova and Houston are currently ranked and Minnesota is also not one to sleep on as we can all attest to.

They are lead by junior Cameron McGriff. The 6’7” forward is averaging 14.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. His season high scoring was 28 points against LSU back on November 25th. He is a huge factor in the success of this team. If Nebraska wants to shut down this team early then they need to get to McGriff right away.

Next to Cameron is Thomas Dziagwa. The junior guard has 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He is also deadly beyond the arch. Nebraska’s defense will have to play him close if they want to keep his ability to hit the three pointers down.

Also of note it Lindy Waters III. He is another junior who averages double digit points per game at 11.7 and 4.8 rebounds.

Prediction

This is a rebuilding year for the Cowboys and their record shows it. The loss of talent from last years NIT squad has yet to develop and hey need more of their talented underclassmen to step up.

One big mention that has come out over the last few days. A few of the Huskers will miss the game due to illness. Amir Harris was the first one mentioned with possible mononucleosis. He didn’t suit up against Creighton so I would suspect this is something they are monitoring closely. Miles said that three players have missed practice this week but have not named names nor did he specific that Amir was one of those three. I guess we will see who suits up to determine the other ones ailing.

Even with some players not making the trip this weekend, I still do not see Nebraska losing this matchup. They have the upper hand in talent and experience. It would also not suprise me if the Husker faithful take over Sioux Falls for the game. That intimate home like atmosphere will just push whatever momentum Nebraska has to a win.

University of Nebraska 83 Oklahoma State University 71