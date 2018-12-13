Pro Big Red: Huskers in the NFL Week 14

The NFL’s regular season only has three weeks remaining. It’s been one of the most exciting seasons I’ve seen, but that might be because I’m a Chiefs fan. Either way, only three teams have clinched a playoff spot so there’s a lot more to be played for. The last Pro Big Red article I wrote was after week 12, and there have been a few former Huskers who got bumped up to active rosters. Vincent Valentine was previously with the Patriots but was cut before the season, now he’s with the Arizona Cardinals. Joshua Kalu is now on the Tennessee Titans.

Offense

Rex Burkhead RB - New England Patriots: Burkhead only had four rushing attempts for two yards. This was his second week back after returning from IR. The big storyline of the Patriots’ game against the Dolphins was that they lost on a hook and ladder. What a great ending to a game. The Patriots travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday at 3:25.

Quincy Enunwa WR - New York Jets: Earlier in the season Enunwa missed a few weeks due to a high ankle sprain. In week 14 against the Bills he left the game early after catching three passes on four targets for 22 yards, and it’s believed he tweaked his ankle once again. He hasn’t practiced all week so its undetermined whether he’ll play against the Texans on Saturday at 3:30.

Andy Janovich FB - Denver Broncos: In the Broncos loss to the 49ers Janovich had one carry for three yards. The Broncos play the Browns on Saturday at 7:30.

Defense

Prince Amukamara CB - Chicago Bears: The Bears are the real deal, they just beat the Rams to knock them out of the number one seed in the NFC. The Bears’ defense was 100 percent the reason they beat the Rams. Amukamara had a great game tallying six tackles, three passes defended and one interception. The Bears would need some help to get a first round bye, they currently sit at the number three seed, but they’re trending up. The Bears have another tough test by having to play the Packers on Sunday at noon. The Packers are awful this year, but they always seem to have the Bears’ number, we’ll see what happens on Sunday.

Maliek Collins DT - Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys played the Eagles on Sunday and had to go to overtime to win. Some people thought the Cowboys got a lot of help from the refs, but I wasn’t able to watch the game so I have no idea. Collins recorded one tackle in the Cowboys’ win. The Cowboys play the Colts, who are red-hot, on Sunday at noon.

Will Compton LB - Tennessee Titans: The Titans played the Jaguars on Thursday night and Compton recorded one tackle in the game. The Titans play the Giants on Sunday at noon.

Lavonte David LB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs are basically out of the playoffs, but that isn't stopping David from playing lights out. David recorded 10 tackles in the game against the Saints on Sunday, and nine of them were solo tackles. The Saints ended up pulling a victory out in the fourth quarter to gain back the number one seed in the NFC.

Nathan Gerry LB Philadelphia Eagles: I still have no idea why Gerry didn’t play from week two until week 11, but he’s played pretty well considering his lack of experience. When the Eagles played the Cowboys on Sunday Gerry had six tackles. It seems like he’s playing a lot more, but again I have no idea. The Eagles play the Rams on Sunday night at 7:20.

Randy Gregory DE - Dallas Cowboys: Gregory only had one tackle in the Cowboys’ win over the Eagles. Granted, his one tackle was a sack. In fact, Gregory has recorded a sack in four out of the last five games. I was on my way home from Kansas City when this game was going on, and I saw something on Twitter about Gregory getting flagged for a low hit on a QB. I don’t know exactly what happened, so if you know let me know in the comments. The Cowboys play the Colts on Sunday at noon.

Joshua Kalu CB - Tennessee Titans: Notice how Kalu’s position is cornerback? Yeah, thanks Diaco. As I stated earlier in the article, Kalu was moved up to the active roster before week 13, and he got (at least I think) his first action in the NFL on Sunday. He recorded one tackle against the Jaguars on Thursday. The Titans play the Giants on Sunday at noon.

Ndamukong Suh DT - Los Angeles Rams: Even though the Rams didn’t win on Sunday night, their defense played great. They held the Bears’ offense, which isn’t great, to 15 points. Actually, it was only 13 points because the Bears got a safety. Suh recorded six tackles in their loss. The Rams play the Eagles on Sunday night at 7:20.

Special Teams

Sam Koch P - Baltimore Ravens: Of course with the Chiefs awful defense Koch only had to punt three times. One of his punts traveled 54 yards and was downed inside the 20. I made a joke to my friend that it was only that great of a punt because he went to Nebraska. He punted over 52 yards per punt, which is higher than his career average. Speaking of career milestones, Koch has now punted 996 times so there’s a chance he breaks 1,000 this weekend when the Ravens play the Bucs on Sunday at noon.

Brett Maher K - Dallas Cowboys: Maher made three out of four of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts against the Eagles. While he missed one field goal, I don’t think Cowboys fans cared much because he broke a franchise record. At the end of the first half he kicked a 62-yard field goal which was the longest field goal ever made by a Cowboys kicker. The kick also tied the seventh longest field goal in NFL history. The Cowboys play the Colts on Sunday at noon.

Ameer Abdullah KR - Minnesota Vikings: Abdullah hasn’t gotten any offensive touches with the Vikings, but he does play on kickoff return. I don’t have any stats to report, but I did see he returned one kick for like 20 yards against the Seahawks on Monday night. The Vikings play the Dolphins on Sunday at noon.

Just in case some of the people reading this don’t watch the NFL except for the Super Bowl, here is the current playoff scenario if the season ended today

AFC

X - Chiefs (11-2) Patriots (9-4) Texans (9-4) Steelers (7-5-1) Chargers (10-3) Ravens (7-6)

Still in the hunt: Dolphins (7-6), Colts (7-6), Titans (7-6), Broncos (7-6) and Browns (5-7-1)

Almost out (mathematically still alive): Bengals (5-8)

NFC

Z - Saints (11-2) Z - Rams (11-2) Bears (9-4) Cowboys (8-5) Seahawks (8-5) Vikings (6-6-1)

Still in the hunt: Redskins (6-7), Panthers (6-7), and Eagles (6-7)

Almost out (mathematically still alive): Packers (5-7-1), Buccaneers (5-8), Lions (5-8), Giants (5-8) and Falcons (4-9)

X = Clinched playoff berth

Z = Clinched Division (which means clinched a top four seed in the playoffs)