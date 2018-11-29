Pro Big Red: Huskers in the NFL Week 12

I hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving and got to enjoy some football partnered with their turkey coma. I will say, even though I enjoyed the NFL games on Thursday I do miss the classic Texas vs. Texas A&M game. That Texas A&M vs. LSU game was pretty great, but I miss the Aggies playing Texas on Thanksgiving night. Even though we didn’t get that game, we did see some former Huskers play on Thanksgiving, and had a pretty nice outing.

Offense

Quincy Enunwa WR - New York Jets: The Jets played the Patriots on Sunday, and it wasn’t a close contest after the third quarter. Enunwa was the Jets’ leading receiver on the day, he caught four passes for 73 yards. His long was 41 yards, but he didn’t have a touchdown. Next, the Jets play the Titans on Sunday at 3:25.

Defense

Prince Amukamara CB - Chicago Bears: Amukamara was one of the lucky, or unlucky if you want to look at it that way, that played on Thanksgiving. The Bears played the Lions, who are now without Ameer Abdullah, so it was nice not having to decide who to root for. Amukamara had a total of six tackles, and was the star in the Bears’ touchdown celebration after they got a pick-six. The Bears play the Giants on Sunday at noon.

Maliek Collins DT - Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys also played on Thanksgiving, so a few other players that I’ll get to in a bit were lucky enough to play on the holiday. Now that I think about it, it’s probably a little unlucky to have to play on Thanksgiving. Collins recorded one tackle in the game against the Redskins. The Cowboys play the red-hot Saints on Thursday at 7:20.

Will Compton LB - Tennessee Titans: The Titans played the Texans on Monday night, and Compton played for the first time since November 11. The Titans didn't put up a great show, but Compton had a pretty nice night. He only had one tackle, but he had two forced fumbles. The Titans play the Jets on Sunday at 3:25.

Nate Gerry LB - Philadelphia Eagles: Last week Gerry got his first playing time since week one. I don't know why he wasn't playing, maybe he was in the coach’s doghouse, but this weekend he had his best game of the season. Gerry had six tackles against the Giants, which is almost half of his career total. The Eagles play the Redskins on Monday at 7:15.

Randy Gregory DE - Dallas Cowboys: In the Cowboys’ game Gregory had one tackle, but was really close to sacking Colt McCoy a couple times. Gregory has had at least one tackle in each of the last seven games. The Cowboys play the Saints on Thursday at 7:20.

Special Teams

Sam Koch P - Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens beat the Raiders, one of the worst teams in the NFL this year, on Sunday. Because the Ravens are so bad, Koch only had to punt twice. His long punt was 56 yards. The Ravens play the Falcons on Sunday at noon.

Brett Maher K - Dallas Cowboys: Maher didn’t have to kick a game winning field goal this week, but he did make his lone attempt of 28 yards. He also made all four of his extra point attempts. The Cowboys play the Saints on Thursday at 7:20.